Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

PANW stock traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.45.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

