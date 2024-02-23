Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

