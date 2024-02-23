PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 125.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

