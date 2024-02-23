Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 91 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CI traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $344.45. 80,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,779. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $344.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average of $296.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

