Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $173.78. 9,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,581. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.63 and a one year high of $173.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

