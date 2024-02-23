Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $870,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,693,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.0 %

FERG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,089. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $208.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

