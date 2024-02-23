Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 7,891,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,524,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

