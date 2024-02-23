Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $16.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,209.40. 7,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,137.72.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

