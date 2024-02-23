Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $886,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 130,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,089. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

