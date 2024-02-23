Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PHAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 224,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,320. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $602.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,031,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

