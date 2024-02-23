Philip Bainbridge Purchases 3,787 Shares of Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bainbridge bought 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of A$48,473.60 ($31,682.09).

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.