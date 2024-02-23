Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.41.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 1,164,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.40.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

