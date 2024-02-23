PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.3 %

PHIN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 2,710.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PHINIA by 10,823.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.