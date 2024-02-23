PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PHINIA Trading Up 2.3 %
PHIN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.
PHINIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
PHINIA Company Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
