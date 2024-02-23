Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 617 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.77).

PHNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.04) to GBX 415 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 498.79. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 641.60 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -613.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

