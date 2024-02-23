Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,638 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.36% of Planet Fitness worth $58,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 107.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Get Our Latest Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.