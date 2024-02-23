Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.76 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

