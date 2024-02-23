POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4683 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

POSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect POSCO to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. POSCO has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $133.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

