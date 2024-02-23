Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Christopher E. Cragg Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $159.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

