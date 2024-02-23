Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.87

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.87 and last traded at C$39.78, with a volume of 42763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

