PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Director Glenn Mcnamara Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36.
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 105.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.