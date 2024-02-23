PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Director Glenn Mcnamara Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

