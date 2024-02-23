Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice Williams bought 810 shares of Pro Medicus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$89.97 ($58.80) per share, with a total value of A$72,874.89 ($47,630.65). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,910 shares of company stock valued at $170,066. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.