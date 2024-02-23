Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $199.94 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.96 or 0.00021482 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $199.94 million and $14.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00014589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.70 or 1.00000769 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00175573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.69783238 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $23,785,274.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

