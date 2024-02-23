Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential
Prudential Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,979.35). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.