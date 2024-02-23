Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

PRU opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 767.80 ($9.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,302 ($16.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,979.35). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

