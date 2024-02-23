Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 637,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.72. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

