PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PHM opened at $104.68 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

