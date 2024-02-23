Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

