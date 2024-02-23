Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issued By Roth Capital

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HCKT opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

