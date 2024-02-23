Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.61 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

