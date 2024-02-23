Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average is $272.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.