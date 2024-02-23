Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million.

RDY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $76.80 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

