Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $597.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

