Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

GFL opened at C$47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$36.56 and a 52-week high of C$51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.57. The company has a market cap of C$17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

