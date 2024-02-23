Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,822. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.