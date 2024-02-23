Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

