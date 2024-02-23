Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of LAZ opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

