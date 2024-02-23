Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $65.42 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.