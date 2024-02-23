Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.
Read Our Latest Report on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $65.42 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.