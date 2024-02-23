Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $4.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,729.15 or 1.00055474 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00173081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.