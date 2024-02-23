Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $55.80. Rapid7 shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 104,345 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 816,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 792,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $37,790,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.