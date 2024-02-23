Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.