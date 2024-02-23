Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,609 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.