Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,862 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.