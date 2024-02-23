Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

