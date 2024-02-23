Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

