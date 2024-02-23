Renaissance Group LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,685 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $208.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.