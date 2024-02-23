Renaissance Group LLC Sells 849 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 456.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

