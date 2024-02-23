Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $371.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

