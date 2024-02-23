Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.66. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $57,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

