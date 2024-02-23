Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Repsol Stock Up 5.3 %
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
