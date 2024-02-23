Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.39. The company had a trading volume of 83,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $184.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

