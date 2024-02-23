Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DXC Technology’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DXC Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

